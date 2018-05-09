Nurses’ minimum wage: Hospital managements move Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association on Tuesday filed an appeal before the High Court challenging the Single Judge order declining to stay the government order on the revision of minimum wages of nurses.

Declining the plea to stay the notification which fixed `20,000 as the minimum wages of nurses in private hospitals, the Single Judge had observed an interim order can be passed only after a comprehensive hearing on the petition. The hearing of the case was posted on May 11. In their petition before the court, the hospital managements submitted the mode of fixation of minimum wages under Section 5 of the Travancore Cochin Literary Scientific and Charitable Societies Act was not followed.

They also submitted the categorisation of private hospitals based on bed strength was illegal. As per the order, revision of minimum wages was being implemented retrospectively from September 01, 2017 which was against the principles laid down by High Court and Supreme Court judgments, they submitted.