Plus One admission process in Kerala gets underway today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leisure time is over, students.Those who have cleared the SSLC examinations need to decide on their streams now. For the officers at the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) have said online applications for admissions to the three streams (science, humanities or commerce) in higher secondary institutions will start from Wednesday – today. The last date to apply is May 18.

In all, 4,22,853 Plus One seats will be up for grabs across the state. They include the 1,69,140 seats in government schools, 1,98,120 seats in aided schools and 55,593 seats in unaided/special/residential/ technical schools. Nine subject combinations are available for science group, 32 for humanities and four for commerce.

“A candidate cannot send more than one application for the merit seat in one revenue district. If the candidate wants to apply in schools in other revenue districts, he or she needs to send separate applications. Applicants also have to hand over a hard copy of the filled-in application along with the relevant documents, to the principal of a government or aided higher secondary school. A fee of `25 has to be submitted along with the application,” the DHSE officer said.

Submitting applications

The website for the ‘Single Window Admission process’ is www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. The application can be reviewed after submission. Any corrections to be made have to be brought to the notice of the principal with whom the application has been submitted.The candidate has to ensure the errors are rectified.A trial allotment will be conducted before the actual allotment. Every applicant will be able to view the trial allotment. He or she will be able to correct errors and also change options at this juncture. This will be the last opportunity to rectify errors. “If anyone obtains an allotment by submitting false information, their allotment will be cancelled,” said the officer.

Allotment procedure

The main allotment process will be conducted in two parts – main and supplementary.After the main allotments are over, students who secured temporary seats need to ensure it is made permanent. However, if a student wants to change his or her subject combination or even the school, they can do so even after the main allotment process is over. Once the main allotment is over, supplementary allotments will be done to fill vacant seats. Those not considered in the main allotment will have to renew their application in order to be considered for the supplementary allotment. But they will have to be satisfied with the school and subject combinations listed under the supplementary allotment.