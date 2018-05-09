Home States Kerala

Shake-up in police top brass; Ashok Yadav Intelligence IG

In a major shake-up in the police top brass, the state government on Tuesday appointed Ashok Yadav, who returned from central deputation, as IG (Intelligence).

Published: 09th May 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major shake-up in the police top brass, the state government on Tuesday appointed Ashok Yadav, who returned from central deputation, as IG (Intelligence). Debesh Kumar Behera, who was serving as the Malappuram district chief during the social media inspired hartal that created ripples in the district, has been transferred to Palakkad as district chief.

Rahul R Nair, serving as Thrissur district police chief, has been appointed as the district chief of Ernakulam Rural, a hot seat lying vacant after A V George was shunted out to the Police Academy, Thrissur, after the Varappuzha custodial death of Sreejith. Uma, Vigilance SP, Kozhikode, has been posted as commandant, KAP II Battalion, Palakkad. R Nishanthini, working as SP CBCID, has been posted as SP, Headquarters.

Kollam City Commissioner A Srinivas has been posted as Kasargod district police chief while Kasargod district chief Simon K G has been transferred as commandant of KAP III Battalion.Kozhikode Rural district chief M K Pushkaran has been posted as Thrissur Rural district chief while Yathish Chandra G H, the Thrissur Rural district chief, has been posted as Thrissur City Commissioner. Palakkad rural chief Pratheesh Kumar has been posted as Malappuram district chief. Police headquarters SP J Himendranath has been posted as DCP, Law & Order and Traffic, Kochi.

G Jaidev, DCP, Thiruvananthapuram has been transferred to Kozhikode Rural as district chief.
Kochi City DCP Karuppasamy R has been posted as Wayanad district chief. Aadhithya R, commandant, KAP II Battalion, Palakkad, has been appointed as DCP, Law & Order, Thiruvananthapuram City.

