Suicide rate on the rise among youths in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the general suicide rate has been decreasing gradually compared to other states, the suicide rate among youngsters and family suicides are on the rise in the state. The latest in the series is a young girl who took her life by jumping off her hostel building in Thiruvananthapuram the other day. The police are yet to ascertain the real cause of death. However, preliminary inquiry suggests it is a case of suicide. As per the records available with the government, 12, 988 persons committed suicide since May 2016 due to various reasons. Of this, 2,946 were women and 401 children. As many as 822 persons committed suicide due to financial reasons, 4,178 due to family problems, 28 because of mounting debts and 2,325 due to health problems.

Experts say the victims are mainly teenagers and youths. However, the suicide rate in the state has come down to 21.5 per cent per lakh population for the first time in the past 25 years. Though the state witnessed a dip in the suicide rate the average number of suicides is double than the national rate in the state.

“Social isolation among the youths is the prime reason behind the increased suicide rate among the youths,” said Dr Arun B Nair, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, Medical College Thiruvananthapuram. According to him, increased suicide rate prevails in teenagers, youths and persons above 60 years. “There is an increased prevalence in the number of emotionally unstable persons in society. And one of the most important aspects is the inability to control any kind of emotion and the inability to tolerate frustration leading to injuring and annihilating oneself when the mildest setbacks in life occur,” he added.

Experts said ‘behavioural addiction’ is prevalent among those showing a tendency to commit suicide. Addiction to the internet, mobile phones, social media, porn and others are part of this. These persons suffer from mental disorders, they added. “Removing the stigma associated with mental health is the prime thing to curb this menace. The family members are reluctant to provide treatment for depression fearing shame. This attitude should be changed to cut down the increasing suicide rates,” Arun said.

The state government has rolled out a comprehensive plan to achieve high health indicators by 2030 as part of the UN programme on Sustainable Development Goals in September 2016. The plan included bringing the suicide rate down from 24.9 per lakh to 16 per lakh population.