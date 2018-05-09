Home States Kerala

Varapuzha house attack case: Accused trio sent to Crime Branch custody

The North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday sent the three accused in the Varapuzha house attack case to the custody of the Crime Branch till May 11.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday sent the three accused in the Varapuzha house attack case to the custody of the Crime Branch till May 11.The accused, Vibin, Thulasidas and Ajith, had surrendered before the Aluva Magistrate on Saturday. The special investigation team’s had petitioned the court seeking the trio’s custody for evidence collection and recovery of the arms used in the attack.

The trio had been hiding in Thodupuzha and Coorg in Karnataka following the suicide of C M Vasudevan – whose house was attacked – on April 6.The officers said S R Sreejith, the victim in the Varapuzha custodial death, had been mistakenly taken into custody in the place of Thulasidas also known as Sreejith.

Custodial torture alleged

Another person arrested earlier by the local police in the house attack case has raised custodial torture allegations against former Varapuzha SI G S Deepak. Sreekuttan, who was arrested with Sreejith, has been now admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, complaining of immobility.Sreekuttan told mediapersons the police repeatedly kicked him on his head and spinal cord allegedly inside the lock-up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varapuzha house attack case

Comments

More from this section

CPM blames RSS for  disrupting peace in Kerala; BJP trumpets failure of law and order

drugs, representational image

Demand for high-end drugs rises in Kerala

Shake-up in police top brass; Ashok Yadav Intelligence IG

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion