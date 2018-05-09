Varapuzha house attack case: Accused trio sent to Crime Branch custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday sent the three accused in the Varapuzha house attack case to the custody of the Crime Branch till May 11.The accused, Vibin, Thulasidas and Ajith, had surrendered before the Aluva Magistrate on Saturday. The special investigation team’s had petitioned the court seeking the trio’s custody for evidence collection and recovery of the arms used in the attack.

The trio had been hiding in Thodupuzha and Coorg in Karnataka following the suicide of C M Vasudevan – whose house was attacked – on April 6.The officers said S R Sreejith, the victim in the Varapuzha custodial death, had been mistakenly taken into custody in the place of Thulasidas also known as Sreejith.

Custodial torture alleged

Another person arrested earlier by the local police in the house attack case has raised custodial torture allegations against former Varapuzha SI G S Deepak. Sreekuttan, who was arrested with Sreejith, has been now admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, complaining of immobility.Sreekuttan told mediapersons the police repeatedly kicked him on his head and spinal cord allegedly inside the lock-up.