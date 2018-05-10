Cabinet nod for high-speed net connectivity project for Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday decided to form a joint venture titled Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) to provide high-speed internet connectivity to educational institutions and government offices in the state. The public can avail of the service at nominal rates. The joint venture will comprise the state government, the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd and KSEB.

KFON aims to give free internet connection to 20 lakh families and at subsidised rates for others. Another aim is to facilitate uninterrupted access to government, non-governmental services, social welfare schemes and services related to the education, health, entertainment and information sectors.The Cabinet has approved the memorandum of association and article of association of the joint venture.