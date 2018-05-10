Kerala Governor seeks report on Kannur violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has sought a report from the state government on the volatile situation in Kannur caused by Monday’s political murders. In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sathasivam asked for an action-taken report as well and expressed concern over the renewed violence in the district, which has so far left a CPM worker and a BJP activist dead.

This is not the first time that Sathasivam has put pressure on the government to curb political violence involving CPM and BJP-RSS cadres. Last July, the governor had stirred up a hornet’s nest by summoning the CM and state police chief Loknath Behera to the Raj Bhavan in the wake of the politically sensitive situation in the state capital created by the murder of RSS functionary Rajesh.

Meanwhile, M V Jayarajan, private secretary to the CM, said that the governor’s letter was part of a routine procedure in such circumstances. It is pertinent that the governor’s demand for a report on the situation comes just ahead of the governors’ conference slated to be chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind in the first week of June. Security issues will be discussed at the conference.CPM member Kannipoyil Babu was killed allegedly by RSS workers in Mahe, which is under Puducherry administration. Shortly after, BJP worker Shamej was attacked in retaliation. He died in hospital.