Kerala HSE, VHSE results declared; 83.75 per cent pass percentage for HSE

The Kerala Higher Secondary Exam results recorded a higher pass percentage of 83.75 when the results were announced on Thursday. The VHSE results registered a pass percentage of 90.24.

The State Higher Secondary (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results have been announced by Education Minister C Raveendranath here on Thursday.

How to check results:

1. Go to keralaresults.nic.in

2. Select Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or Kerala Vocational Higher

Secondary Examination (VHSE) results 2018

The overall pass percentage for HSE exams is 83.75 percent. 3,09,065 students qualified for higher studies. A total of 180 students secured 1200 scores out of 1200 in all the subjects and 14,375 students secured A-plus grade in all the subjects. Last year, the overall percentage was 83.37.

The overall pass percentage for Kerala plus two VHSE exams 2018 is 90.24.

Of the 1,97,633 girls appeared for the HSE exam, 178492 (90.31 percent) became eligible for higher studies. As many as 173106 boys qualified for higher studies.

Science stream: 1,56,087 candidates qualified for higher studies

Humanities: 56,368 have been qualified

Commerce: 96,620 have been qualified

In sector wise results, the aided sector tops with 86.14 percent followed by the government sector with 82.18 percent.

Kannur district has the highest pass percentage of 86.75 while Pathanamthitta records the lowest percentage at 77.16 percent. Malappuram district tops the list with 1935 candidates scoring A-plus

grade in all subjects.

Save a Year (SAY) exams will be conducted from June 5 to June 12. The notification for the examination will be issued on May 10. The last date for applying revaluation, scrutiny of answer papers and obtaining photocopies of answer sheets will be on May 16.

Kerala Plus One (class 11) examination results 2018 will be declared by May last. The Plus two classes will begin from June 1.