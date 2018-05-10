Kerala to seek inclusion of more districts in Centre’s list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will ask the Centre to include a few more districts in the draft National Agricultural Export Policy, as per the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

According to it, the Union Government will be asked to include Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kannur districts in the rubber cluster in addition to Thrissur, Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram in the banana cluster. Also, the state will demand the inclusion of Wayanad (mango cluster) and Wayanad and Alappuzha (turmeric cluster).

Also, the Centre will be asked to formulate clusters for cashew, pepper, coconut and tea, which are in high demand in the international market but have not been included in any cluster. When new clusters are formed, Kasargod should be included for cashew, Wayanad for pepper, Kozhikode for coconut and Idukki for tea.

The draft agriculture policy has proposed 50 clusters for 22 food crops. However, clusters have been identified in the state for pineapple and ginger only. The Cabinet said the Centre had formulated clusters excluding food crops with export value.