Kerala: Two CPM men hacked in Tirur

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Two CPM workers late on Wednesday were seriously injured after being hacked by alleged IUML activists at Paravanna, Tirur in Malappuram district. Those injured are Asthar, 22 of 'Pulingot' and Soufir, 25 of 'Purakkal'.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on the Paravanna beach, when an unidentified gang pounced on the youths who were out there along with friends. The grievously injured victims were first rushed to the Tirur Government General Hospital and from there to the Kozhikode MCH. The condition of the duo is stated to be critical.

Following the CPM-IUML clashes, political tension had been prevailing at Paravanna in the last couple of days.

Officers though are yet to establish whether the attack was the fallout of the stand-off A large posse of police has been deployed in the region to prevent any further flare-up.