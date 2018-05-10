Home States Kerala

Kerala: Two CPM men hacked in Tirur

Police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at the Paravanna beach, when an unidentified gang pounced on the youths who were out there along with friends.

Published: 10th May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Two CPM workers late on Wednesday were seriously injured after being hacked by alleged IUML activists at Paravanna, Tirur in Malappuram district. Those injured are Asthar, 22 of 'Pulingot' and Soufir, 25 of 'Purakkal'.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on the Paravanna beach, when an unidentified gang pounced on the youths who were out there along with friends. The grievously injured victims were first rushed to the Tirur Government General Hospital and from there to the Kozhikode MCH. The condition of the duo is stated to be critical.

Following the CPM-IUML clashes, political tension had been prevailing at Paravanna in the last couple of days.

Officers though are yet to establish whether the attack was the fallout of the stand-off A large posse of police has been deployed in the region to prevent any further flare-up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM IUML stabbing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala Governor seeks report on Kannur violence

Cochin Customs refuses to abide by reopening order

UDF at the helm in Kerala's Thrikkakara

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona