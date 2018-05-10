KWA chief shifted to GST Department as Kerala government reshuffles IAS officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday brought in a reshuffle of IAS officers. In the wake of differences of opinion on various issues and controversies over drinking water plant, Kerala Water Authority MD Shynamol has been removed. She was posted as Additional Commissioner, GST Department.

Pathanamthitta District Collector R Girija, who was not in CPM district leadership’s good list, has been transferred. She will be made Additional Secretary, LSG (Urban) Department. GST Department Joint Commissioner D Balamurali will be the new Pathanamthitta Collector. Girija had identified anomalies with land purchase for tribals in the district. Following this, the Collector had put the activities on hold. Local CPM leaders had come out against her.

Senior IAS officer Vishwas Mehta, Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi, will be appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs. He will also be given additional charge of Member Secretary, Planning Board. Local Self Government (Urban) Secretary B Ashok has been made Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department.