Home States Kerala

Mishap victim lies bleeding on road; Kerala cops fail to act

In the incident caught on the CCTV installed in a nearby building, the man lay bleeding for about 10 minutes before he was finally taken to a hospital.

Published: 10th May 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 33-year-old man was left bleeding on the road for several minutes after he was hit by a speeding vehicle at Chungam junction in Thamarassery, even as policemen in the vicinity remained mute spectators. In the incident caught on the CCTV installed in a nearby building, the man lay bleeding for about 10 minutes before he was finally taken to a hospital. The incident occurred on the night of May 3 at around 11:15 pm.

The video footage, that has gone viral, shows a two-wheeler rider falling on the road after a hit and run by a car.  A police vehicle was parked just metres away from the accident spot with two men in khaki present. However, no one came forward to help the victim.

Abdul Majeed K K, a resident of Thamarassery, who claims to be an eyewitness to the accident said, “People at the spot were shocked and rushed to the police jeep seeking help to assist him to a hospital.
There were two home guards and a driver. They said the senior officer was somewhere around and they needed his permission to take the victim to the hospital.” The accident victim identified as Jaffar P, a native of Koduvally, was later shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in a passing car.

