RSS, CPI-M workers death: No joint probe by police teams of Kerala, Puducherry

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though the possibilities of a joint probe were brushed aside by Kerala police chief Loknath Behera, it seems an understanding was made between the two police forces to cooperate mutually in connection with the murders of Kannippoyil Babu and Shamej in Mahe on Wednesday. There were indications that though the probes will be held separately by the two forces, both will share the information regarding the investigation to nab the culprits as soon as possible.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Thalassery Rest House on Wednesday between Puducherry DGP Sunil Kumar Gautham and Behera. The discussion between the two heads of police lasted for around two hours in a closed room at the Rest House as they came back after visiting the riot-hit areas in which supporters of both parties were attacked on Monday and Tuesday.

North Zone DIG Anil Kanth, Kannur SP G Shiva Vikram, Puducherry Senior Police Superintendent Apoorva Guptha, Thalassery ASP Chaithra Theresa John and DySP Sunil were also present.

A special investigation team will probe the murders, said Gautham. Apoorva will lead the team which investigates the case. The police will nab the original culprits behind the murders, said Behera.

The investigation will be impartial and the culprits will be brought before the law, whoever they are, said Gautham. The murder and the riots followed will be investigated by a special team, he said. The police will not let Mahe become a centre of troublemakers, he said. The Puducherry Police will work in tandem with the Kerala Police to nab the attackers and those who have underworld connections, Gautham said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases against 500 people, from both the CPM and the BJP in connection with the violence in the area during the past two days.

BJP cries foul

The participation of A N Shamseer MLA and an advocate who appears for CPM accused in the discussion held between the Puducherry DGP and Kerala DGP sounds dubious, said P Sathyaprakash, BJP district president, on Wednesday at Kannur. This is an attempt to sabotage the investigation in connection with the murders occurred at Mahe on Monday, he alleged. To bring the real culprits before the law, a Central agency should investigate the case, he said.