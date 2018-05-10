Home States Kerala

Surya and Ishaan create history by becoming first transgender couple of Kerala

The 33-year-old Ishan who has undergone female-to-male surgery, tied the knot with 31-year-old Surya, who has also undergone male-to-female surgery.

Ishan and Surya. (EPS | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a new precedence in the cultural sphere of Kerala, a transman and transwoman tied nuptial knot in what could be a function billed as the first such marriage in the history of the state.

The 33-year-old Ishan who has undergone female-to-male surgery, tied the knot with 31-year-old Surya, who has also undergone male-to-female surgery, breaking the stereotype image of the traditional wedding concepts of an average Malayali at Mannam Club in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday as per the Special Marriage Act.

Hundreds thronged the venue, apart from the elated transgender community, to bless the couple and the wedding hall witnessed an unembarrassed dancing of transgender men and women when the wedding bell ringed.

Prominent personalities who took part in the function included former MP TN Seema, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, activist and academic J Devika, Corporation Mayor VP Prasanth, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and others.

Both Ishan, son of Muhammed Kabeer, Vallakadavu, and Surya, daughter of Vijayakumar of Pattoor, have the blessings of their families. The wedding was also just like any other regular event, but with a different zealous of energy and euphoria in the air. The couple is very familiar to the society as Surya is a TV actor and member of the State Board for Transgender Justice and Ishan is a member of Oasis, a self-help group for transgenders.

