UDF at the helm in Kerala's Thrikkakara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There was no last-minute twist or turn. UDF nominees M T Omana and Sabu Francis were elected the new chairperson and vice-chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality on Wednesday. Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) M P Jose, who was the returning officer, administered the oath to the winning candidates. Out of the total 43 members, both UDF candidates bagged 22 votes while LDF candidates K K Neenu and K T Eldho got 21 votes.

However, sources within the UDF said that both Omana and Francis are likely to step down after one year. “There is an understanding among the two factions in Congress for sharing the office. As per the arrangement, Omana who belongs to the ‘A’ faction will step down after one-and-a-half years for Ajitha Thankappan of the ‘I’ faction. The Muslim League, another major ally of the UDF, strongly opposed the idea to file Francis, former LDF man, as vice-chairman. The League will be given the tenure in the last year of vice chairman. P M Yusuf is likely to be the vice chairman after one year,” said a source.

However, both the new chairperson and vice chairperson said they are ignorant of any such arrangements. “My priority will be for working for the development of the municipality by taking into confidence the people and the entire council,” said Omana.

The change in leadership was necessitated after a no-confidence motion moved against the LDF chairman Neenu was passed last month. Francis, who was with LDF then, took a U-Turn and joined the UDF camp, thereby changing the power equations in favour of the latter.