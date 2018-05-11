Home States Kerala

Bird survey underway at Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala

Spearheaded by the PTR Research range, the survey has been organised in association with the Periyar Conservation Foundation and Kerala Agricultural University.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a Sparrows (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Forest Department began a four-day bird survey at the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki on Friday. It was inaugurated by PTR deputy director Shilpa V Kumar. According to forest officials, the endeavour is being undertaken simultaneously in 21 camps that have been set up in the Periyar, Thekkady and Vallakkadavu forest ranges. Spearheaded by the PTR Research range, the survey has been organised in association with the Periyar Conservation Foundation and Kerala Agricultural University.

Periyar Tiger Conservation Foundation ecologist Patrik David said over 267 species of birds had been spotted in the reserve during the 2016 survey. "Periyar has a good population of Western Ghats endemic species. The distinctive features of PTR is it attract a lot of birds as it is the converging place of almost all the ecosystems in the Western Ghats, including evergreen forests, lush meadows, deciduous forests and the extensive Thekkady lake," he said.

There were 13 new additions to the check list of bird species of PTR at the time of 2016 survey, which included rare ones such as eurasian woodcock (prakkada), steppe gull (steep kadalkakka), grey-necked bunting (charakandan thinakkuruvi), amur falcon(chenkalan pullu), booted warbler (mudikkalan pullu), paddyfield warbler ( padakkuruvi), pin-tailed snipe (mulvalan chundankada), marsh sandpiper (chathupan), olive-backed pipit (pacha varampan), wire-tailed swallow (kampi valan kathrika pakshi), common swift (panankoolan), common chiffchaff (chiftaff) and whiskered tern (kariyala).

"Since there are no private settlements inside the forest and no human activities harming the eco system are allowed by the Forest Department inside PTR, there is an abundant presence of birds which is an indication of a healthy ecosystem prevailing here. The findings of the survey will be crucial for the conservation of PTR," David said.

According to Shilpa, conducting surveys in regular intervals is beneficial for recognising the changes in the ecosystem, besides recording the presence of birds. "As many as 150 volunters and ornithologists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu representing various environmental organisations are participating in the survey. Besides, 25 students from families settled inside PTR, who are members of the Eco Development Committee (EDC), will also take part in the programme, thereby turning the younger generation of PTR into conservators of the reserve," she said.

The survey will be conducted under the leadership of Periyar range forest officers M G Vinod Kumar, Joji John and Priya T Joseph and assistant forest veterinary officer Dr Abdul Fathah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bird survey Periyar Tiger Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tree falls on moving bus in Wayanad, none injured 

Thrissur Corporation to launch second stage of its solar power plant on May 14

Kerala Tourism Department set to prepare 'tourism master plan'

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood