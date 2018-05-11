Bird survey underway at Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Forest Department began a four-day bird survey at the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki on Friday. It was inaugurated by PTR deputy director Shilpa V Kumar. According to forest officials, the endeavour is being undertaken simultaneously in 21 camps that have been set up in the Periyar, Thekkady and Vallakkadavu forest ranges. Spearheaded by the PTR Research range, the survey has been organised in association with the Periyar Conservation Foundation and Kerala Agricultural University.

Periyar Tiger Conservation Foundation ecologist Patrik David said over 267 species of birds had been spotted in the reserve during the 2016 survey. "Periyar has a good population of Western Ghats endemic species. The distinctive features of PTR is it attract a lot of birds as it is the converging place of almost all the ecosystems in the Western Ghats, including evergreen forests, lush meadows, deciduous forests and the extensive Thekkady lake," he said.

There were 13 new additions to the check list of bird species of PTR at the time of 2016 survey, which included rare ones such as eurasian woodcock (prakkada), steppe gull (steep kadalkakka), grey-necked bunting (charakandan thinakkuruvi), amur falcon(chenkalan pullu), booted warbler (mudikkalan pullu), paddyfield warbler ( padakkuruvi), pin-tailed snipe (mulvalan chundankada), marsh sandpiper (chathupan), olive-backed pipit (pacha varampan), wire-tailed swallow (kampi valan kathrika pakshi), common swift (panankoolan), common chiffchaff (chiftaff) and whiskered tern (kariyala).

"Since there are no private settlements inside the forest and no human activities harming the eco system are allowed by the Forest Department inside PTR, there is an abundant presence of birds which is an indication of a healthy ecosystem prevailing here. The findings of the survey will be crucial for the conservation of PTR," David said.

According to Shilpa, conducting surveys in regular intervals is beneficial for recognising the changes in the ecosystem, besides recording the presence of birds. "As many as 150 volunters and ornithologists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu representing various environmental organisations are participating in the survey. Besides, 25 students from families settled inside PTR, who are members of the Eco Development Committee (EDC), will also take part in the programme, thereby turning the younger generation of PTR into conservators of the reserve," she said.

The survey will be conducted under the leadership of Periyar range forest officers M G Vinod Kumar, Joji John and Priya T Joseph and assistant forest veterinary officer Dr Abdul Fathah.