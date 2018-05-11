Home States Kerala

Health Minister K K Shylaja warns against spread of contagious diseases

With the Southwest monsoon round the corner, KK Shylaja cautioned against the spread of seasonal contagious diseases and stressed the need to take precautions against the spread of fever.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Southwest monsoon round the corner, Health Minister K K Shylaja on Thursday cautioned against the spread of seasonal contagious diseases and stressed the need to take precautions against the spread of fever. If focused precautionary measures are taken in the beginning of the season, the spread of contagious diseases like dengue, leptospirosis (rat fever), H1N1, which had been afflicting the state during the monsoon, can be prevented, she said.

The minister also told the health director to ensure there are enough medicines and facilities to treat patients in the hospital in the event of contagious fever. The general public has been advised to take scientific treatment without resorting to self-medication in case of fever.

The hospital authorities and health sanitation workers were directed to strengthen the pre-monsoon sanitation drives, waste disposal measures and the eradication of mosquitoes, rats and other pests in their areas.

The parents have been instructed to not take kids along with them while visiting hospitals and the patients and their bystanders should not throw or dump garbage  in open places.

The public should also cooperate with the health authorities to ensure effective waste management, cleanliness of the surroundings, source-level eradication of risk factors, cleanliness of drains, canals, houses and public places. The sanitation workers should also take precautionary measures from mosquito bites, the minister said.      

The department has also devised a year-long comprehensive programme to tackle  communicable diseases in coordination with various departments, Shylaja said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KK Shylaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Smart Kitchen Garden to promote organic farming in Kerala

Inculcating values through mosques in Kerala

Kerala: Probe into ‘WhatsApp hartal’ put on backburner

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies