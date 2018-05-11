Home States Kerala

Kerala government opposes plea for CBI probe into Varapuzha custodial death; says investigation progressing well

The state vehemently opposed the application filed by BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan seeking to implead in the case.

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposing the petition seeking CBI probe into the custodial murder case of Varapuzha native Sreejtih, the Kerala government on Friday submitted that the investigation in the case is steadily progressing.

According to the state government, an Inspector General is stationing in Kochi and supervising the probe. Four police officers have already been in judicial custody and the Circle Inspector also been made an accused in the case. The state vehemently opposed the application filed by BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan seeking to implead in the case. The petitioner has no locus standi to file a petition in this case. The is purely a political move by him, senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthi submitted.

The state made the submission when the petition filed by Ahila wife of Sreejith, who died in police custody, seeking CBI probe in the case. She also sought a directive to the state government to award a compensation of Rs 1 crore to Sreejith's family citing the reason that state is bound to provide compensation as it was a custodial murder.

24-year-old Akhila of Varappuzha submitted that at the time of taking custody and throughout in the police custody Sreejith was brutally assaulted and he sustained severe injuries which resulted in his death on April 9. The police took Sreejith and his brother Sajith on April 6 from their house. Her husband was brutally murdered by the police, following a conspiracy hatched under the leadership of the then District police chief (Rural) A V George, she submitted.

The medical report indicates that Sreejith died due to the assault in the abdomen. Though a crime was registered under section 302 (murder) of IPC against four police officers and later arrested them, the SIT has not moved against the real conspirators- SP-AV George, the then District Police Chief (Rural), Crispin Sam, suspended CI of police and some other influential police officers, the petitioner submitted. The investigation conducted by the police against the police officers will not yield expected result, hence a CBI probe is essential.

The petitioner further submitted that the state government is bound to compensate the victim by awarding a compensation of Rs 1 crore as Sreejith died in police custody. Even after two weeks of the incident, the state was not bothered to declare any amount as solatium to the bereaved family and it indicates that the state is washing their hands from the responsibility, the petition stated. The court adjourned the case to May 22.

Varapuzha custodial death CBI Sreejith

