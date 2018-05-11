Home States Kerala

Kerala Information Commissioners assume office amid appointment controversy

The information commissioner appointments had courted a controversy after Governor P Sathasivam rejected a name from the list.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four information commissioners were sworn in on Friday, a day after the governor cleared their names. They were KL Vivekanandan, S Somanathan Pillai, KV Sudhakaran and PR Sreelatha. Chief Information Commissioner Vinson M Paul administered the oath of office to the new members.

The information commissioner appointments had courted a controversy after Governor P Sathasivam rejected a name from the list. CPM leader AA Rasheed was excluded on the basis of an adverse report in connection with the university assistant appointment case, it is learnt.

KL Vivekanandan was a former leader of the pro-CPM organisation All Kerala Private College Teachers' Association. KV Sudhakaran was the former press secretary to administrative reforms commission chairman VS Achuthanandan. S Somanatha Pillai was former managing director of Travancore Titanium and Sreeletha an additional secretary with the General Administration Department in the Government Secretariat. The information commissioner posts were remaining vacant for over one year.

