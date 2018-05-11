Kerala: Major services of civic bodies will be available online in 2 years, says minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All major services offered by the local bodies in the state will be made available online in two years, Minister for Local Self Government K T Jaleel said here on Thursday. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the Choornikkara Karshika Karma Sena. “Once the services are available online, people will not have to visit panchayat offices for various requirements. This will also bring in more transparency. Building certificates and all other necessary documents will be available online and the applicants can submit applications from anywhere in the world. We tried it at the Kozhikode Corporation and the programme was a total success there,” he said.