Murder accused dies while rescuing fowl from well; police say no foul play 

KASARGOD: The main accused in the murder of CPM worker M B Balakrishnan died after falling into a well, said police and rescue personnel. The deceased has been identified as Prajith (28) of Aryadukka in Mangad.

Officers said he got into the well near his house to rescue a fowl. Prajith saved the hen, but when he reached the top, he lost his grip and fell down, officers said quoting residents.

However, police said, the body had been sent for postmortem in Pariyaram Medical College to rule out any foul play.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel said they were informed about the accident by resident. "We roped him out from the 40ft deep well," said P V Ashokan, Kasargod Fire Force Assistant Station Officer.

Prajith, accused in the murder of CPM worker M B Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

He was first taken to a private hospital in Kasargod and later shifted to a private hospital in Mangalore as his condition worsened. But he could not survive the fall, said the officer.

Ashokan said Prajith suffered injuries on his back and head in the fall. Prajith had got married six months ago.

CPM worker and driver Balakrishnan was found murdered near GLP School, Bara near Mangad on September 16, 2013. He was returning from a funeral when he was stabbed multiple times.