No intimation received on intel report: DGP

The office-bearers of the Police Association said they had not received any intimation from the higher-ups regarding the Intelligence report.

Published: 11th May 2018 02:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The range IGs have been asked to file a report on the issue,” DGP Loknath Behera said. However, the office-bearers of the Police Association said they had not received any intimation from the higher-ups regarding the Intelligence report.

“We have not got any intimation from anyone regarding the report. We even suspect whether there is any such Intelligence report in the first place. Since, there is no restriction being placed on us, we will continue with the practice of raising slogans in our state meeting to be held in Vadakara on Friday,” one of the office-bearers told Express.

Sources in the association, meanwhile, said they suspect the role of higher officials behind the controversy and the practice of raising slogans. Installing martyrs’ column at the venue of meetings has been in vogue since the first meeting of the association in 1980. “If there was no problem then, there should be no problem now also,” the sources said. 

