Puducherry police begin investigation in connection with murder of Kannippoyil Babu

KANNUR: The Puducherry police have launched a detailed probe in connection with the murder of Kannippoyil Babu, who was allegedly killed by RSS workers at Mahe on May 7. A special squad has been formed under Puducherry Senior Superintendent of Police Apoorva Gupta to probe the case. The squad members collected CCTV footage near the house of Babu and it is being examined.

Meanwhile, the investigation in connection with the murder of RSS worker Peringadi Eechi Umbarakkachellayil Shamej, who was also murdered on the same day, allegedly by CPM workers, is progressing under Thalasserry CI K E Premachandran. The police care examining the CCTV footage.

Bilateral talks

The leaders who took part in the bilateral talks between CPM and BJP called by District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali on Thursday in the light of the murders and ensuing violence at Mahe agreed to work alongside to maintain peace in the district. Since the investigation regarding the double murders are on, the leaders from both the parties have abstained from making any abrasive remarks about it.

‘Babu was killed with help of Puducherry police’

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that party worker Kannippoyil Babu was murdered by the RSS with the connivance of the Puducherry police. “The RSS is trying to spread the violence they are unleashing in Kannur to Mahe also,” Kodiyeri said.