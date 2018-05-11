Stent supply to stop in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College; crores to be paid

Gopika IS By

KOCHI: With a pending fund of over Rs18 crore to be paid to the chamber of distributors of medical implants and disposables (cdmid), the functioning of Cath Labs in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will soon come to a halt. The cdmid will soon stop the distribution of stents to the hospital and will also recall the stock that is already in the hospital. Earlier, the cdmid had issued a similar warning in February when the hospital gave a letter assuring a good part of the dues will be paid within March 31. However, this did not happen. Following this, they held a general body meeting and have decided on the future of the consignment stocks.

“Every time they pay us some money (Rs 25,000 - Rs 50,000) saying they don’t have the bill for the rest of the stock. Thus, they would keep pushing the payment date and now the amount has reached a massive Rs 18 crore. With price capping and other restrictions on the stents, we are pushed into doing this. So, if the payments are not made by May 15, we will recall the stock and stop the supply,” said Nidheesh PK, secretary, Cdmid.

“They have also claimed they would give the orders to Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd with whom they have an outstanding due of Rs 3 crore following which the corporation had stopped the supply,” he added. “The pending money is actually that of stents used as part of schemes like ‘Karunya benevolence scheme’. It takes some time to process the bills. We pay all the money upfront once the bills are passed. However, Rs 18 crore is too big a claim.

They bring stents and stock it here and we use the suitable stent at the time of angiogram and then pay for the stent. However, there is some money pending to be paid which we will pay as soon as possible. They will have to bring the bills for the rest of the money or at least the counter foils and we have no problem with making the payment. We are ready for discussions on the issue,” said Dr Sharmad M S, superintendent, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The principal was unavailable for comment. Alappuzha Medical College also has pending dues which they have assured payment by the end of May.

Unkept promise

