Thalassery Fazal murder case: Kerala CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accused of obstructing probe

By IANS

KANNUR: A senior IPS officer on Friday alleged that CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had asked him to end a probe into a 2006 murder case, when it went close to possibly pointing at Left workers as the accused.

K.Radhakrishnan, who is currently awaiting posting, said this about the then Home Minister Balakrishnan in connection with the Thalassery Fazal murder case.

However, the Communist Party of India-Marxist has denied the allegation and dismissed it as baseless.

Radhakrishnan, who had headed the Fazal murder case probe, in an interview to a TV channel said: "I was appointed to probe the case and after 10 days, when the needle of suspicion turned towards CPI-M workers, I was asked by Balakrishnan to end the probe."

Radhakrishnan's special investigation team (SIT) comprising of 20 officers was also threatened by the CPI-M workers.

Following which, the probe was first handed to the Crime Branch and later to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"I was harassed and implicated in false cases. In one case the Kerala High Court exonerated me and in the second one the Central Administrative Tribunal also discharged me. But I am yet to get a posting," said Radhakrishnan.

Fazal, who was a CPI-M worker, had joined the Popular Front of India and he was murdered in 2006 due to his shift in loyalties.

The CBI later cracked the murder case and the list of accused included two senior Kannur CPI-M party leaders -- Karayi Chandrashekharan and Karayi Rajan, who are presently out on bail .

Radhakrishnan said that he came under physical attack and was out of service for more than a year as he had to undergo medical treatment.

He said he was still awaiting a posting as he was still being targeted by the ruling CPI-M.

Soon after Radhakrishnan's revelation, CPI-M legislator from Thalassery A.M. Shamseer dismissed it as nothing but a baseless allegation from a police officer whose credibility is zero.

"It's unfortunate that TV channels do not verify anything and since it's against the CPI-M, you put it out, so it becomes a tool against us.

"This particular officer's track record is poor and everyone at Thalassery knows what is what. Media organisation should conduct an audit of news before it is aired," said Shamseer.

Congress state president V.M.Sudheeran said: "This is exactly the way the Kannur unit of the CPI-M functions as they go into threatening mode, the moment any probe reaches the door step of its leaders. The police is unable to function freely..."