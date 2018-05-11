Home States Kerala

Thrissur Corporation to launch second stage of its solar power plant on May 14

A representational image of a solar power plant. (Photo | Express Photo Service)

THRISSUR: The Thrissur Corporation, the only local self-government body in Kerala licensed to sell electricity, is set to launch the second stage of its solar power plant on May 14.

As per the Renewable Power Obligation Regulation, the Corporation is entitled to produce 9.57 per cent of its total utilisation through different methods. The civic body had started a solar power plant, running successfully, in the space above the Jaihind Market building in 2016. With the second stage, the Corporation will install solar panels at the Corporation store in Paravattany, Treasury building and the 33 kw substation at the Manorama Junction.

A total of 150 kw electricity can be produced by completing the second stage with an estimated expense of Rs 1 crore. The installation procedures will be conducted by 'Grow green,' a Kochi-based company. According to the electricity wing, polycrystalline panels with 25 years of warranty and string inverters with five years of warranty will be used for the power plant.

"We expect to produce around 2.16 lakh units of power per year through this project. The investment can be returned within five years with fixing the power price at Rs 9," Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan told reporters.

The electricity generated through the solar power plants have been directly connected to the grid and, hence, goes waste. Similarly, around 500 kw power is being generated in the city through solar power plants installed by the general public.

Meanwhile, the Corporation aims to generate more electricity sticking to the norms, through four small hydroelectricity projects and also by buying power from windmills. "We have discussed with a prospective company at Kanjikkode who are ready to supply power generated through windmills. Details like its feasibility and tariff are yet to be decided," said Ajitha Jayarajan.

Power Minister M M Mani is scheduled to inaugurate the installation procedures of the power plant in the presence of Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar.

