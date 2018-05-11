Home States Kerala

Tree falls on moving bus in Wayanad, none injured 

Passengers had a narrow escape when a huge tree fell on a moving private bus at Kolakappara near Sulthanbathery in Wayanad district on Friday evening.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a tree falling. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Passengers had a narrow escape when a huge tree fell on a moving private bus at Kolakappara near Sulthanbathery in Wayanad district on Friday evening. The mishap occurred around 8 pm on the Sulthanbathery-Mysore road.

According to the police, the bus 'Gangothri' proceeding towards Kalpetta from Sulthanbathery met with the accident during the heavy rain and wind that lashed the region. The vehicle was partially damaged in the incident. However, no one was injured. The traffic movement on the stretch was disrupted for over an hour.

Following the strong wind and rain, a huge loss to agriculture and property has been reported across the district. Power supply was interrupted in many areas after uprooted trees fell on electric lines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Thrissur Corporation to launch second stage of its solar power plant on May 14

Kerala Tourism Department set to prepare 'tourism master plan'

Bird survey underway at Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood