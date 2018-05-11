Tree falls on moving bus in Wayanad, none injured 

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Passengers had a narrow escape when a huge tree fell on a moving private bus at Kolakappara near Sulthanbathery in Wayanad district on Friday evening. The mishap occurred around 8 pm on the Sulthanbathery-Mysore road.

According to the police, the bus 'Gangothri' proceeding towards Kalpetta from Sulthanbathery met with the accident during the heavy rain and wind that lashed the region. The vehicle was partially damaged in the incident. However, no one was injured. The traffic movement on the stretch was disrupted for over an hour.

Following the strong wind and rain, a huge loss to agriculture and property has been reported across the district. Power supply was interrupted in many areas after uprooted trees fell on electric lines.