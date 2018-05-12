Kerala: All-party meet pitches for 50 per cent tax devolution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An all-party meeting convened by the state government on Friday unanimously decided to ask the 15th Finance Commission for a 50 per cent tax devolution to states. “We will ask the Commission not to reduce the state’s share from the amount sanctioned by the 14th Finance Commission,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the meeting.

“The terms of reference for the 15th Finance Commission says the state’s share will be calculated on the basis of the 2011 Census. If so, we will demand the Commission to share the economic benefits of population control with the state.” The Chief Minister said the state government is spending a huge amount for social welfare schemes and, hence, had a deficit budget. “But the review shouldn’t be on the basis of the budget alone.

The 14th Finance Commission considered this and provided a revenue deficit grant. The present Finance Commission should also take this stand,” he said. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the meeting opposed the ToR to slash the state’s borrowing from 3 per cent to 1.7 per cent. “If the current ToR on the basis of the 2011 census is followed, the state will incur a loss of Rs 8,000 crore per year. The total loss will be around Rs 45,000 crore,” Isaac said.

He said the meeting of Finance Ministers of non-BJP States held in Amravati recently had decided to submit a memorandum to the President on the states’ apprehensions over the ToR. The Finance Minister said the government’s memorandum will also include the view of political parties. The Commission will arrive in the state on May 28. It will hold consultations with political parties on May 28, and with the government on the morning of May 29. In the afternoon, the Commission will meet local selfgovernment representatives in Thrissur. It will visit different institutions on May 30.