Home States Kerala

Kerala: All-party meet pitches for 50 per cent tax devolution

Pinarayi Vijayan said that his party will ask the Commission not to reduce the state’s share from the amount sanctioned by the 14th Finance Commission.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is spending a huge amount for social welfare schemes and, hence, had a deficit budget. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An all-party meeting convened by the state government on Friday unanimously decided to ask the 15th Finance Commission for a 50 per cent tax devolution to states. “We will ask the Commission not to reduce the state’s share from the amount sanctioned by the 14th Finance Commission,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the meeting.

“The terms of reference for the 15th Finance Commission says the state’s share will be calculated on the basis of the 2011 Census. If so, we will demand the Commission to share the economic benefits of population control with the state.” The Chief Minister said the state government is spending a huge amount for social welfare schemes and, hence, had a deficit budget. “But the review shouldn’t be on the basis of the budget alone.

The 14th Finance Commission considered this and provided a revenue deficit grant. The present Finance Commission should also take this stand,” he said. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the meeting opposed the ToR to slash the state’s borrowing from 3 per cent to 1.7 per cent. “If the current ToR on the basis of the 2011 census is followed, the state will incur a loss of Rs 8,000 crore per year. The total loss will be around Rs 45,000 crore,” Isaac said.

He said the meeting of Finance Ministers of non-BJP States held in Amravati recently had decided to submit a memorandum to the President on the states’ apprehensions over the ToR. The Finance Minister said the government’s memorandum will also include the view of political parties. The Commission will arrive in the state on May 28. It will hold consultations with political parties on May 28, and with the government on the morning of May 29. In the afternoon, the Commission will meet local selfgovernment representatives in Thrissur. It will visit different institutions on May 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sreejith custodial death: Top ranking officer suspended

Ro-Ro to resume service from May 13

0719mariner020224

Kerala pilgrims get ready to ride the crest of a Haj wave

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood