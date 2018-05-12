Home States Kerala

Kerala State Wakf Board to issue order on Padamugal Jama-ath

The Kerala State Wakf Board has conducted an inquiry into the complaint on the irregularities in the audit of Padamugal Jama-ath.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala State Wakf Board has conducted an inquiry into the complaint on the irregularities in the audit of Padamugal Jama-ath. According to the officers, the judicial sitting which is scheduled to be held on July 3 will pass an order in this regard. As per the complaint, the then secretary of Jama-ath collected money using fake receipts in 2012. A reply to an RTI query revealed a committee appointed by the Jama-ath to conduct a probe into the fake receipt issue primarily found the complaint was baseless.

However, during the examination of minutes by Wakf authorities, it was found the Jama-ath committee had granted permission to issue receipts from number 201 since the receipt book contained number 101 to 200 was missing. Though the committee which conducted probe cited they rejected the complaint in its initial stage, the minutes of the council meeting of Jama-ath held on August 17, 2012, said the Jamaath authorities had not received a sub-committee report in this regard.

The complaint pointed out several other irregularities, including illegal sale of land owned by the mosque at Konnuliparambu in Vazhakala, the wrongdoings by the then secretary using the fund of the mosque and renting out of the building owned by the mosque. Meanwhile, the president of Padamugal Muslim Juma Masjid E A Aboobacker said the alleged incident occurred during the period of prior administrative committees. "The existing committee will take a decision as per the order of Wakf Board," he added.

Kerala State Wakf Board

