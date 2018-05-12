Home States Kerala

 Kerala: Two youths drown in Ernakulam

In two separate incidents, two youths drowned in Ernakulam district on Saturday. In the first incident, a 20-year-old drowned while bathing in the Periyar river in Aluva.

KOCHI: In two separate incidents, two youths drowned in Ernakulam district on Saturday. In the first incident, a 20-year-old drowned while bathing in the Periyar river in Aluva. The deceased is Royce Johnson, a native of Iritty in Kannur district.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 am while Royce was bathing at a ghat near the Aluva Market along with two friends. Though the trio got caught in the strong undercurrent in the river, his friends managed to escape.

Though the local people took Royce to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. The deceased was an employee of a shop in Aluva market.

In another incident, Arun, a native of Fort Kochi, drowned in Pooyamkutti river near Kothamangalam. Arun, who was swimming in the river along with his friends, got caught in the strong undercurrent and drowned.

