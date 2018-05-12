Home States Kerala

Man arrested after CCTV visuals show him abusing minor girl inside a cinema hall

Police on Saturday detained a middle-aged man who was caught on surveillance camera while sexually abusing a minor girl inside a cinema hall at Edappal in Malappuram.

Published: 12th May 2018

The incident came to light when the footage was aired by visual media.

The man, identified as Moideen Kutty, a native of Thrithala in Palakkad, was nabbed by  Shoranur police as he was approaching an advocate reportedly for legal assistance, police sources said.

He was later handed over to Changaramkulam police, who registered a case against him. According to the police, the accused confessed to the crime.

The incident reportedly took place on April 18. The visuals caught on the CCTV camera showed that the accused came in a luxury car accompanied by a woman and the girl, and they sat next to him on both sides. The footage showed he started engaging in what seemed like a consensual sexual activity with the woman.

Meanwhile, he started sexually abusing the minor girl. The act lasted for nearly three hours. The theatre owner reported the incident to district Childline authorities on April 25 after he came across the visuals.

Though the Childline informed the police, no case was registered against him initially. The incident came to light when the footage was aired by visual media on Saturday, following which Changaramkulam police
registered the case.

