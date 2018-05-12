Media barred from attending Kerala Chief Minister's event

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: After the Chief Minister's inaugural speech, and ahead of his interaction with the 'prominent citizens' of the district, Minister for Revenue E Chandrasekharan took the microphone to ask reporters to step out of the venue.

When media persons protested, CPM leader and Kanhangad Municipal Chairman V V Rameshan put in a word to the Chief Minister. But Vijayan reiterated that media persons were not allowed.

To be sure, the interaction with the invited guests was a public event organised as part of the second anniversary of the LDF Government.

The guests included business people, traders, successful professionals, politicians and artists.

In his inaugural speech, Pinarayi Vijayan said the meeting should be a free-wheeling discussion on the performance and failings of the government, and the direction it should take, going forward.

On July 31, in a peace meeting between the CPM and the BJP, the Chief Minister had rudely asked media persons to get out of the venue by saying 'Kadakku Purathu'.