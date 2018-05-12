Police eye tie-ups with NGOs to check trafficking of Bangladeshi women

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a long-fought legal battle by an NGO in 2015 for the release of a Bangladeshi woman who fell victim to a human trafficking racket in Kerala and landed in jail before being brutally sexually abused by many in Kozhikode. This is not a lone incident.

In fact, in the past two to three years, a few similar cases were reported in Kerala and considering the gravity of the situation, the Kerala Police are now going in for a tie-up with national-level NGOs to counter trafficking of Bangladeshi women to Kerala.

The latest data of the Ministry of Home Affairs reveals a shocking trend as 159 women and 58 children from Bangladesh were apprehended by agencies from various states till February 2018, while it was 574 women and 123 children in 2017 and 1,062 women and 225 children in 2016.

"We have strengthened the surveillance and functioning of the anti-human trafficking units to check the activities of rackets that bring in women from Bangladesh to Kerala. We need the support of NGOs to bust the rackets since only when a victim comes forward with a complaint that we could really act against them and collect more information," said state police chief Loknath Behera.

Behera said the state police was considering about having a coordination with national-level NGOs which work in the field of rehabilitating sexual victims and rescue women and children from traffickers.

According to a senior intelligence officer, Bangladeshi women are being brought to Kerala by migrant labourers in the guise of their family members. "The women are trapped by promising jobs as maids with good salary. There is no system in place to trace the whereabouts of these women once they fall in the hands of the sex rackets. Nobody knows what happens to these victims as there are no missing complaints. The situation is really alarming because only a minuscule number of cases come to light," the officer added.

The Union Government has already put the border states with Bangladesh under strict monitoring which included strengthening coordination with other relevant agencies and conducting workshops and training programmes on human trafficking with NGOs.