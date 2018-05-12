Politicisation drives a wedge between Kerala Excise Department officers

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The politicisation of the police force has been the talk of the town. But it’s not just the cops alone who are affected by overt politicisation. Of late, the state Excise Department has suffered a dent on its image due to sexual harassment allegations raised by female civil excise officers through anonymous letters. However, an internal department inquiry has prima facia found that the complaints were bogus and not even written by female employees.

The bogey of sexual harassment was raised in the run-up to the elections to the employees’ cooperative societies - most of them conducted along political lines. In a bid to corner the ruling office- bearers, such allegations were raised, sources in the Excise Department told ‘Express’. The complaints said that the female officers were being subjected to mental and physical harassment by senior officers, a claim that had rattled the department and whose echoes were even felt at the Assembly.

However, when Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh met the female officers, they denied sending such complaints. “There are about 26 women civil excise officers in Thiruvananthapuram district and all of them denied sending such complaints. They were miffed that their names were unnecessarily drawn into the controversy for political mileage,” said sources in the department.

The female employees were roped into the department for the first time in 2014 and the allegations apparently created a fault line in the department. Close on the heels of the complaints of sexual harassment, some male officers shot off an anonymous letter alleging that their female counterparts were guilty of dereliction of duty.

Sources said that the second complaint was also fake and intended to add fuel to the fire. “The names of some current officebearers were mentioned in the complaint. One faction that wanted to recapture the control of the society raised the allegation. There was no merit in the complaint. The whole mess was created due to the political tug of war of two factions,” said an officer. The elections to the co-operative societies were held last month.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to carry on with the work of installing complaint boxes at all range offices. “Complaint boxes have been fixed in 10 districts. In the remaining districts, it will come up in a few days,” said additional excise commissioner enforcement) A Vijayan. “Fixing complaint boxes is just a formality as it was announced by the commissioner. Though the allegation of sexual harassment prompted us to install the boxes, we have decided to carry on with the work as it might be helpful to deal with similar issues in future,” he said. However, the row has brought about a few positives as well. The department has decided to hold a monthly meeting of female officers and the work of 24 rest rooms exclusively for women have been completed.