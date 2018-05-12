Home States Kerala

Reconstruction surgery successful for lady born without uterus, vagina in Kerala

Now, the lady can lead a healthy sexual life, and she can also conceive through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

Published: 12th May 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 22-Year-old lady who was born without uterus and vagina successfully underwent rare reconstruction laparoscopy surgery at the Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly. After she failed to get periods, she was examined by medical experts at the age of 13. Then it emerged she did not have uterus or vagina though she had a normal female chromosome pattern and ovaries.

She was advised to wait till marriage before the surgery. She underwent laparoscopic neovaginoplasty three months ago under a team of surgeons headed by Urmila Soman. Besides, the team had Jesna K A, T V Joy and Surya. Now, she has a patent vagina and can lead a healthy sexual life. She can also conceive through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), if she chooses to, according to Dr Urmila.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Little Flower Hospital laparoscopy surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

AGRO-Parks to add value to farmers’ sweat in Kerala

Resilient nature of Kerala farmers scripted history

Kerala’s first caesarean ‘baby’ dies at 98

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood