Reconstruction surgery successful for lady born without uterus, vagina in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-Year-old lady who was born without uterus and vagina successfully underwent rare reconstruction laparoscopy surgery at the Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly. After she failed to get periods, she was examined by medical experts at the age of 13. Then it emerged she did not have uterus or vagina though she had a normal female chromosome pattern and ovaries.

She was advised to wait till marriage before the surgery. She underwent laparoscopic neovaginoplasty three months ago under a team of surgeons headed by Urmila Soman. Besides, the team had Jesna K A, T V Joy and Surya. Now, she has a patent vagina and can lead a healthy sexual life. She can also conceive through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), if she chooses to, according to Dr Urmila.