Home States Kerala

Solar power: Kerala State Electricity Board inks MoU with NTPC

The KSEB and NTPC also reached an agreement to re-fix the fixed cost payable by KSEB to NTPC for the NTPC Kayamkulam plant at Rs 200 crore.

Published: 12th May 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board and NTPC Ltd inked an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on Friday for establishing solar power plants at the NTPC’s Kayamkulam plant. In the first stage, a 15 MW ground-mounted plant will be established at Kayamkulam. The generated power will be sold to KSEB at prices not exceeding Rs 3 per unit. In the long run, the two agencies plan to scale up solar power generation to over 100 MW by establishing more plants on the NTPC land.  NTPC director (commercial) A K Gupta and KSEB CMD N S Pillai signed the MoU on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Electricity Minister M M Mani, NTPC chairman and MD Gurdeep Singh and Chief Secretary Paul Antony. 

Fixed cost re-fixed at Rs 200 cr
The KSEB and NTPC also reached an agreement to re-fix the fixed cost payable by KSEB to NTPC for the NTPC Kayamkulam plant at Rs 200 crore. As per an order of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, the fixed cost was pegged at Rs 307 crore per annum which was deemed too hefty by KSEB.  KSEB has not been scheduling power from the naphtha-fuelled plant due to the huge per-unit cost of the generated power. However, the fixed cost has to be paid whether KSEB purchases electricity or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State Electricity Board solar power plants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Resilient nature of Kerala farmers scripted history

Kerala’s first caesarean ‘baby’ dies at 98

Kerala State Wakf Board to issue order on Padamugal Jama-ath

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood