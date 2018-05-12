Sreejith custodial death: Attempts made to protect accused cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There had been procedural lapses on the part of higher-ups in Ernakulam Rural Police, including the-then District Police Chief, DySP and CI while Sreejith was tortured in custody, according to the sleuths. After Sreejith’s death, attempts were made to protect the accused cops. A V George couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts. So far, five cops, including former Varapuzha SI G S Deepak - who inflicted torture on Sreejith allegedly leading to his death - and CI Crispin Sam were arrested. Sam, though, was let out on bail later. Meanwhile, Sreejith’s family members said A V George should be booked for murder.