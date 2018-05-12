Sreejith custodial death: Top ranking officer suspended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The custodial death case of Varapuzha native Sreejith on Friday claimed the first top ranking officer, with A V George, who was the Rural District Police Chief at the time of the incident, being suspended from service. It is on the basis of the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team headed by IG S Sreejith and DGP Loknath Behera’s recommendation action was taken against the officer.

The suspension order was issued from Chief Minister Office (CMO). Confirming this to Express, the CMO said George has been placed under suspension from Friday. He will remain under suspension till the time the investigation in the case gets over. A department-level probe too has been ordered against the disgraced officer. “Based on the SIT’s report and the DGP’s recommendation A V George has been suspended,” said the CMO.

In the wake of Sreejith’s custodial death, the government had called for a report listing the omissions on the part of police officers concerned while taking the victim into custody. According to the officers at the State Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, it was two days ago the SIT chief submitted the report to Behera.

“The report contained details of the lapses on the part of the police while taking Sreejith into custody and about the illegal functioning of Rural Tiger Force formed by George to curb goonda activities in Ernakulam Rural police limits,” an officer said.According to an officer, the report purportedly said the

RTF was illegally functioning under George. He lavished good service entry on the RTF personnel who are the accused in Sreejith murder case are presently in jail. “The squad members were vested with the authority to nab persons on the basis of complaint directly received by District Police Chief without following due legal procedures,” he said.

There had been procedural lapses on the part of higher-ups in Ernakulam Rural Police, including the-then District Police Chief, DySP and CI while Sreejith was tortured in custody, according to the sleuths. After Sreejith’s death, attempts were made to protect the accused cops. A V George couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts. So far, five cops, including former Varapuzha SI G S Deepak - who inflicted torture on Sreejith allegedly leading to his death - and CI Crispin Sam were arrested. Sam, though, was let out on bail later. Meanwhile, Sreejith’s family members said A V George should be booked for murder.