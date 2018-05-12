Home States Kerala

Two fishermen die in separate accidents in Kerala

When the fishermen were four nautical miles away from the shore, Silvadasan slipped and fell into the sea. Silvadasan drowned to death as he could not swim due to the rough weather.

Published: 12th May 2018

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fishermen were killed in separate accidents while venturing into the sea early on Saturday. The deceased have been identified  as Silvadasan, 35, of Pulluvila and Paulose, 72, of Poovar. The Poovar and Vizhinjam coastal police have registered a case in connection with the accidents.

The first accident took place at Pallam near Kanjiramkulam around 6.30 am when Silvadasan and a few fishermen were returning ashore after fishing. When they were four nautical miles away from the shore, he slipped and fell into the sea. As per the eyewitness account, Silvadasan could not swim due to the rough weather. Eventually, he drowned.

Though the fishermen tried to rescue him using fishing nets, the efforts went in vain. Later, he was brought to the shore, but his life could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the morgue of the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. He is survived by his father Pathrose.

In the second accident, which took place around 2 am near Poovar, Paulose was trying to fill fuel in a fishing boat. Since there was no light, he had brought a kerosene lamp. Unfortunately, the lamp fell over the petrol and the flames spread all over the boat.

Apparently, he suffered serious burn injuries. Though some locals stationed near the spot alerted all the fishermen and took him to the nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The body has been shifted to the morgue of the Medical College Hospital for the autopsy. He leaves behind his wife Selvarani.

Kerala fishermen death

