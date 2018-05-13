Alleged assault of youth: Kerala Police deny charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a family levelled an allegation against Peroorkada Sub-Inspector K L Sambath for allegedly assaulting a youth after taking him into custody, the police denied their involvement terming it a ploy to tarnish police force.On Friday, the family led by Geli, grandmother of the assaulted youth, Sooraj, demanded action against the Peroorkada SI. “All the allegations are false. No such incident took place. We did take three persons into custody based on a complaint. They were initially hesitant to get into the police vehicle. So we forced them to get inside. The rest of the story is fabricated,” said Stuart Keeler, Peroorkada CI.