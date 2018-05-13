Case registered against youth who attempted to molest seven-year-old girl

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A case was registered against a 27-year-old youth on Saturday for an alleged attempt to molest a seven-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her parents at the Payyannur Municipal stadium ground.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday night as he alleged to have taken the girl, who was sleeping with her parents and brothers, by covering her mouth.

When the girl cried loudly, the parents awoke and freed her from the youth. Other migrants who were sleeping there also rushed to the help of the parents and beat the youth as he fled from the scene.

Later he gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the parents for not disclosing the incident to anyone. It was along with this cheque that The parents of the girl took the cheque to the Payyannur police station and also lodged a complaint. A case has been registered under POCSO against the youth.