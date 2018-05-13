Cop’s allegation should be taken seriously: KPCC president M M Hassan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The allegation of the investigative officer who probed the murder of P K Muhammad Fazal, an NDF worker, that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the then home minister, had interfered in the probe should be included in the purview of the CBI investigation regarding the murder case, demanded KPCC president M M Hassan at Kannur on Saturday. While speaking to reporters at the Kannur Press Club, Hassan said people will not believe the justification of Kodiyeri in this issue. The Congress also demands the mysterious deaths of two witnesses, Advocate Valsaraja Kurup and Panchara Shinil, should also be reinvestigated.

The police is delaying the submission of charge sheets in the Shuhaib murder case. This is to help the culprits, he alleged.Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the house of Kannippoyil Babu who was murdered in Mahe on Monday night, he didn’t visit the house of Shuhaib, who was murdered two months ago by CPM workers. It is because of his guilty conscience as he had connections with people like Akash Thillankeri that the CM stayed away from Shuhaib’s house.

In Kannur, the CPM and the BJP are carrying out the law of the jungle. Both these parties have been challenging the peace-loving people for years. The peace meetings in the district have become a farce. The law minister is making irresponsible statements justifying the violent politics of his party. he said.

Pinarayi, who is also handling the Home Department, has miserably failed to keep the law and order, alleged Hassan.

‘Law and order in shambles’

Hassan termed the Edappal incident where a 10-year-old was harassed inside a theatre shocking. The police have been supporting those who are behind such atrocities. That’s why three weeks after the complaint was filed no action was taken. Now, when the incident has kicked up a controversy, the police are trying for damage control. Law and order situation in the state has fully collapsed under the LDF rule, he alleged.

Kodiyeri should be questioned, says Kummanam

T’Puram:In the wake of the revelation in the Fazal murder case, former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and the investigation officer should be questioned, said BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan. “Since Pinarayi has taken over the home portfolio, people have lost faith in the police. There’s an increase in the demand for CBI probe in different cases,” added Kummanam.