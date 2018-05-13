Home States Kerala

Jesna Maria James missing case: Kerala cops remain clueless 

Failing to get any corroborating evidence on the reports regarding her presence in Bengaluru, the special investigation team returned with CCTV visuals collected from Bengaluru and Mysuru.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The police team probing the missing case of Jesna Maria James, a college student hailing from Mukkoottuthara near Erumeli, are still hunting for leads. Failing to get any corroborating evidence on the reports regarding her presence in Bengaluru, the special investigation team (SIT) returned with CCTV visuals collected from Bengaluru and Mysuru.

At the same time, the state police chief has announced `2 lakh as reward for sharing any information on Jesna. Those who get any information on her can contact Tiruvalla DySP on his number, 9497990035.
Earlier, there were reports that a girl resembling Jesna and a boy arrived at Aswasa Bhavan attached to Dharmaram Seminary and St Thomas Church at Dairy Circle in Bengaluru last Saturday.

“We did not totally rule out the possibilities of Jesna’s presence in Bengaluru. Though we did not get any substantiating evidence for this, we take it as a positive lead,” said Pathanamthitta SP T Narayanan.
The SIT members comprising the inspectors of Tiruvalla, Perinad and the Women Cell and Tiruvalla SI, who were in Bengaluru, made all the arrangements in Bengaluru and Mysuru to get immediate intimation to the police if Jesna arrives here.

The team shared Jesna’s details to the Karnataka Police’s WhatsApp group, control room, employees at lodges, hotels and taxi drivers in these two cities. At the same time, SIT members would recheck the CCTV visuals collected from Bengaluru and Mysuru as well. The SIT also strengthened the investigation, spreading it to various other areas.

