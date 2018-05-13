Home States Kerala

Kerala custodial death case: SIT records statement of local CPM leader

The officers confirmed the statement was recorded following allegations regarding the role of the party’s local leadership in the arrest of Sreejith.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:43 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the wake of allegations that the CPM was behind the arrest of Sreejith who died in police custody in Varapuzha, the SIT on Saturday recorded the statements of a local CPM leader in connection with the case. The officers confirmed the statement was recorded following allegations regarding the role of the party’s local leadership in the arrest of Sreejith. Earlier, Sreejith’s mother Shyamala had alleged the decision to arrest Sreejith was taken during a meeting  of the party’s local leadership.

