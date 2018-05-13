Home States Kerala

Kerala: Man arrested for molesting techie

The Thumba police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman techie after trespassing into the house where she was staying as a paying guest.

Published: 13th May 2018

Handcuffs

image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thumba police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman techie after trespassing into the house where she was staying as a paying guest. Murukeshan of Kazhakoottam was arrested by the police. 

According to the cops, the incident took place last Wednesday when the accused, an autorickshaw driver, barged into the premises and climbed on the sunshade and slipped his hand through the window bars and tried to molest the 28-year-old woman, who was asleep. “She woke up suddenly and tried to raise an alarm by screaming, but the accused refused to back away and even threatened to kick open the main door and harm her. Though she even grabbed a knife and slashed his arm, he did not leave the place.

The whole incident lasted for around 90 minutes. None of the inmates in the residence heard the commotion. It might be due to the sound of ceiling fans,” a police officer said. The arrested has been booked under Section 354 ( Punishment for Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

