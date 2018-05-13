Home States Kerala

Kerala: Two hacked in Vadakara; accused absconding

It was on Thursday, Santha, of Kunninpurath house and her daughter Athira was attacked by the men with deadly weapons.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Vadakara police have registered a case against two persons who hacked a woman and her 16-year-old daughter at Vadakara the other day. The accused, identified as Chandran, of Kunninpurath house, Ontham road, Vadakara, and his son Prasanth, are still absconding. It was on Thursday, Santha, of Kunninpurath house and her daughter Athira was attacked by the men with deadly weapons.

In the attack, the duo suffered injuries on their hands and head and were admitted to the Government district hospital, Vadakara. Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search for the accused. However, the cops have failed to make an arrest in the incident. The police suspect a rivalry between the two families was behind the attack.

