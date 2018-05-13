Home States Kerala

Law and order has collapsed in Kerala, claims opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Coming down heavily on the Left Government, Chennithala said there was a loss of face for the force owing to politicisation and assigning inefficient officers with law order charges.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Law and order in the state has collapsed owing to the politicisation of the police, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. A murder case should be charged against former rural SP A V George in the Varapuzha custodial death, he said. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a total failure in handling the Home portfolio. The unlawful removal of a state police chief was the beginning of a series of unhealthy trends by the LDF Government that led to the current situation,” he said here on Saturday.

State police chief Loknath Behera and advisers are misleading the CM, a reason why the force came under the court’s criticism in many cases.   The government fears a CBI probe in the Varapuzha custodial death case as it fears the role of CPM leaders would be exposed. Sreejith’s family has already demanded a probe into the role of the party district committee and local leadership. The Opposition leader said George was given sufficient time to destroy evidence before being removed.

Coming down heavily on the Left Government, Chennithala said there was a loss of face for the force owing to politicisation and assigning inefficient officers with law order charges. Police associations are ruling police stations. Even SPs are unable to control subordinate officers. When circle inspectors were given the charge of the force, supervisory works came to a standstill. Chennithala also pointed out the government was yet to find a replacement for the North Zone DGP who retired 12 days ago. The government decision to abandon the law and order ADGP posts will have serious consequences.  

The government should order a reinvestigation into the Fazal murder case in the wake of the new revelations by the investigating officer. The officer had alleged the then Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had asked the cops to stop the probe after the role of CPM leaders came to light.

‘Loss of face for cops’
Chennithala has said the police negligence in the child sexual abuse case at a theatre in Malappuram showed the ugly face of the force. On April 26, the Childline had handed over a CCTV visual from a theatre that showed a man abusing a girl, aged around ten, while watching cinema at a theatre. Chennithala said the DySP and station house officer colluded with the accused and refused to register an FIR. The FIR was registered only after a TV news channel aired the visuals on Saturday.

