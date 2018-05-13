Ponthanpuzha settlers launch stir seeking title deeds in Kerala

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: An indefinite agitation began at Perumpetty on the fringes of Ponthanpuzha forest on Saturday seeking title deeds for the 1,200-odd settlers. Inaugurating the forest march taken out under the auspices of Ponthanpuzha-Valiyakavu Vanasamrakshana Samiti, Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos urged the government authorities to distribute title deeds immediately for the 1,200 settlers who have been living there for the past 150 years.

Geevarghese Mar Coorilos said the authorities should not deny the genuine rights of the families settled there for the past three generations. Mar Coorilos pointed out denial of the legitimate rights of the settlers of Ponthanpuzha forest by not distributing title deeds was discriminatory as settlers elsewhere in the state were given title deeds with the cut-off year of 1977.

Delivering the presidential address, environmentalist V N Gopinatha Pillai declared that the agitation would continue till the government distributes title deeds to all the 1,200 settlers of Ponthanpuzha.

For the purpose, the government should enact a legislation ensuring genuine rights of the Ponthanpuzha forest settlers.

The hundreds of families of Ponthanpuzha settled areas would take part in the indefinite agitation till the government comes out with in open announcement of accepting the demand of title deeds for the land they live for the past 150 years.Inaugurating the indefinite dharna at Perumpetty, environmentalist and social activist C R Neelakantan said the denial of justice and rights of the settlers in the name of court order should not be a fair practice by the authorities.

The long wait for the court order for over 40 years in the Ponthanpuzha land case should be a clear example of the recent controversy over the functioning of the judiciary, he said.