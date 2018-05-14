AR Rahman fans vent fury at organisers after concert chaos near Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the music show by A R Rahman, scheduled to be held at a ground near Tripunithura, was cancelled the other day, the social media uproar against the poor management continued on Facebook on Sunday. The show was cancelled after the ground turned slushy due to the heavy rains.The disappointed spectators have come up with various complaints and grievances. They took to Facebook to register their protest and many have complained about the lack of safety and security features.

There are three oil companies near the venue. A senior official with one of the oil companies told Express he was wondering how the authorities concerned have given sanction to the programme at Irumpanam.

“I heard that nearly 50,000 people were there to attend the programme. I wonder how they would have managed the situation if any mishap would have happened?” he asked.

Thousands of people from across Kerala had a tough time reaching the venue due to severe traffic congestion. Nujum J N, who came all the way from Thiruvananthapuram to watch the show, said he was shocked to see the bad state of the venue when he reached there braving huge traffic jam.“Nobody from the organiser’s side was there to guide us. We have booked the tickets through bookmyshow. They could have at least treated us well. We are ardent fans of A R Rahman. That does not mean they can fool us,” he said.

“On what basis did you arrange the programme in a such an interior part of Cochin, where we didn’t find a proper road? What security measures were taken? How do you expect an ambulance or a fire engine to reach the place?? Why did you make all the people who bought tickets a fool? If you had this facility before why didn’t you host award functions in this place?” posted Viji Valsan, another Facebook user.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the show said they will refund the amount to all those who have purchased the tickets.Pebitha Noble, another Facebook user, said she reached the venue of the heavily publicised music concert at 4 pm sharp.

“I was perplexed by the venue. Then it started raining. I didn’t have an umbrella. You could have at least put up some tarpaulin sheets on either side so that we could stay dry. I waited there till 7.30 pm to hear from you. Our car was parked 2km away due to traffic block. We had to walk all the way back drenched. There were thousands of people still on their way to the venue in the roads,” she posted.