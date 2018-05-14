Baitarani West block: Government decides to call it quits

Tiki Rajwi By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After battling disappointments for years, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to finally end its search for a coal block. The board of directors of the state-run power utility has decided to pull out of the Baitarani West Coal Company Ltd (BWCCL), the SPV formed by the power utilities of Odisha, Gujarat and Kerala in 2008 for mining the Baitarani West coal block in Odisha.

Despite a coal block allocation in 2007, the Union Coal Ministry had de-allocated it in 2012 citing lack of progress. Ever since, the KSEB had failed to come up with anything substantial in its efforts for a fresh coal block allocation. Sources said Gujarat had already decided to exit the SPV.Issues like coal shortage and the KSEB’s inability to establish a coal-based power plant in the state due to environmental concerns also have contributed to the decision, sources said.

Additionally, the forthcoming power policy for the state recommends renewable energy sources as the ideal ‘fuel’ in the long run. When contacted, KSEB chairman N S Pillai confirmed the decision, but added the final verdict rested with the state government.

The Baitarani West coal block in the Talcher coalfields, with reserves of 602 million tonnes, was allocated to the KSEB, Odisha Hydro-Power Corporation (OHPC) and Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd (GPCL) on July 25, 2007.The SPV was formed the next year. But production could not be started, and in December 2012, an inter-ministerial group recommended de-allocation.

Originally, the plan was to bring home coal to Kerala and generate power at a 2,400MW coal-based plant proposed in Cheemeni, Kasargod. Environmental concerns shot down this plan. The KSEB then toyed with the idea of establishing a plant in Odisha in collaboration with that state and take home its share of the generated power. When that also failed to work out, the KSEB explored options like sourcing its coal share to power plants including that of NTPC or private players in exchange for power. Here too, the KSEB met with failure.

Meanwhile, Odisha bagged the rights to the Baitarani West coal block. After the present LDF government came to power in 2016, it made a bid for a fresh allocation. Though state government formally requested the Centre to allocate it a new block, it failed to produce the desired results.