Home States Kerala

Baitarani West block: Government decides to call it quits

After battling disappointments for years, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to finally end its search for a coal block.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After battling disappointments for years, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to finally end its search for a coal block. The board of directors of the state-run power utility has decided to pull out of the Baitarani West Coal Company Ltd (BWCCL), the SPV formed by the power utilities of Odisha, Gujarat and Kerala in 2008 for mining the Baitarani West coal block in Odisha.

Despite a coal block allocation in 2007, the Union Coal Ministry had de-allocated it in 2012 citing lack of progress. Ever since, the KSEB had failed to come up with anything substantial in its efforts for a fresh coal block allocation. Sources said Gujarat had already decided to exit the SPV.Issues like coal shortage and the KSEB’s inability to establish a coal-based power plant in the state due to environmental concerns also have contributed to the decision, sources said.

Additionally, the forthcoming power policy for the state recommends renewable energy sources as the ideal ‘fuel’ in the long run. When contacted, KSEB chairman N S Pillai confirmed the decision, but added the final verdict rested with the state government.

The Baitarani West coal block in the Talcher coalfields, with reserves of 602 million tonnes, was allocated to the KSEB, Odisha Hydro-Power Corporation (OHPC) and Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd (GPCL) on July 25, 2007.The SPV was formed the next year. But production could not be started, and in December 2012, an inter-ministerial group recommended de-allocation.

Originally, the plan was to bring home coal to Kerala and generate power at a 2,400MW coal-based plant proposed in Cheemeni, Kasargod. Environmental concerns shot down this plan. The KSEB then toyed with the idea of establishing a plant in Odisha in collaboration with that state and take home its share of the generated power. When that also failed to work out, the KSEB explored options like sourcing its coal share to power plants including that of NTPC or private players in exchange for power. Here too, the KSEB met with failure.

Meanwhile, Odisha bagged the rights to the Baitarani West coal block. After the present LDF government came to power in 2016, it made a bid for a fresh allocation. Though state government formally requested the Centre to allocate it a new block, it failed to produce the desired results.

  • KSEB confirms decision
  • KSEB chairman N S Pillai confirmed the decision, but added the final verdict rested with the government.
  • What led to the decision Coal shortage
  • KSEB’s inability to establish a coal-based power plant in the state due to environmental concerns
  • Forthcoming power policy for the state recommends renewable energy sources as the ideal ‘fuel’
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSEB BWCCL Kerala block

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

AR Rahman fans vent fury at organisers after concert chaos near Tripunithura

Ramesh Chennithala urges CBI to probe Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s role in Fasal murder case

‘Vayomadhuram’ scheme for senior citizens to be launched soon: Kerala Health Minister

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'